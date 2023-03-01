Hastings, Nebraska resident Kay Lynn Perkins, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.
Memorial Service is 10:30 AM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial of ashes will in the Hildreth Cemetery in Hildreth, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train.
Kay was born at the family home in Bartley, Nebraska to Virgil "Doc" and Goldie (Meyers) Lantz on November 10, 1933. She married Marvin Swanson on June 28, 1952, and to this union three sons were born: Steven, Douglas, and Jim.
On September 19, 1970, Kay married Corles M. "Perk" Perkins in Conifer, Colorado. They were married for 45 years 6 months and 2 days until his death on March 21, 2016, at the age of 95 years and 10 months.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, "Perk"; sons, Douglas Swanson and his wife, Debbie and Jim Swanson; granddaughter, Amy Swanson Vossler; sister, Mary Lantz; sister-in-law, Carol Miller Lantz; and lifelong best-friend, Jackie Day Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Steven W. Swanson (Julie) of Lincoln, NE; brother, James Lantz of Thousand Oaks, CA; stepdaughters, Christina Meyer (Dan) of St. Paul, MN and Robin Lee (Jim) of St. Louis Park, MN; grandchildren, Sheri Lynn Hatt, Steven Swanson Jr., Laura Swanson, and Faith Swanson; as well as three great-grandchildren.
