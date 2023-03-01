Hastings, Nebraska resident Kay Lynn Perkins, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning HealthCare in Hastings.

Memorial Service is 10:30 AM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial of ashes will in the Hildreth Cemetery in Hildreth, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags