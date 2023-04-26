Hastings, Nebraska, resident Keith G. Harris, 97, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Keith’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Keith was born August 27, 1925, in Walthill, NE, to Oscar and Elsie (Holdorf) Harris. He graduated from Walthill High School.
Keith married Dorothy M. Fowler in 1945 in Walthill. She preceded him in death on September 12, 1998.
The family moved to Hastings in 1959 where Keith later began to build the house he has lived in for the last 58 years.
Keith owned a Gambles Store in northeast Nebraska, farmed in Tekemah and Doniphan, and then worked as a carpenter.
He enjoyed working in his yard, sitting on his patio, and woodworking in his shop. Keith was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Harris; son, Gary; daughter, Gayle; and brothers, Don and Clayton Harris.
Survivors include son and significant other, Robby Harris and Karen Johnson of Hastings; and granddaughter, Amber Harris of Anchorage, AK
