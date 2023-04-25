Hastings, Nebraska, resident Keith G. Harris, 97, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Keith’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
