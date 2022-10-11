Keith James Dreher (K.J.) passed into heaven October 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital with his family present.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Parkview Cemetery. Lunch will follow the burial at Apfel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, October 13, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the ASPCA. Online condolences may directed to apfelfuneralhome.com. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 1405, Hastings, NE 68902.