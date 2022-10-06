Keith J. Dreher of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Full obituary to follow.
