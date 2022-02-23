Keith L. Barry, 65, of Burr Oak, Kansas passed away February 21, 2022 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Celebration of Life will be held at Burr Oak Community Center in Burr Oak, KS on Saturday, February 26, at 2 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Webber Cemetery in Webber, KS. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated to local organizations.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior, Nebraska will be caring for the family.
