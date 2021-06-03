Kelly D. Oliver, 66, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away May 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Villiage-Perkins Pavillion in Hastings.
Memorial service is scheduled for June 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery Pavillion in Maxwell.
Kelly D. Oliver, 66, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away May 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Villiage-Perkins Pavillion in Hastings.
Memorial service is scheduled for June 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery Pavillion in Maxwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.