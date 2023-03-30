Ken Carter, 66, of Hardy, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Superior.
Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
