Hastings, Nebraska resident Kenneth C. “Ken” Fielder, 75, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 4:54 pm
Hastings, Nebraska resident Kenneth C. “Ken” Fielder, 75, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.