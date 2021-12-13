Hastings, Nebraska resident Kenneth C. “Ken” Fielder, 75, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ken was born March 19, 1946, in Hastings, NE to George & Vonnie (Simnitt) Fielder. He graduated from Hollenberg High School in Hollenberg, KS. Ken married Trucmai Thi Vu on October 14, 2011.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob Fielder and Dean Fielder; and sister, Bonnie Shriver.
Survivors include his wife, Trucmai “Truc” Fielder of Hastings; children and spouses, Amy & Tom Covey of Winner, SD, Scott & Tammy Fielder of Hastings, Kristi & Tom Krikac of Juniata; step-children, Thy T Nguyen of Hastings, Cuong M Nguyen & Trang Le of Florida, Annie V Nguyen & William Sis of Grand Island; grandchildren, Hannah Covey of Winner, SD, Faith Covey of Winner, SD, Dawson Fielder of Hastings, Caden Krikac of Juniata, Tatum Krikac of Juniata, Nathie Krikac of Juniata; step-grandchildren, Alexander Nguyen of Hastings, Cody Sis of Grand Island, Cayden Sis of Grand Island, Connor Sis of Grand Island; brothers and spouses, Jim & Debbie Fielder of Hastings, George Jr. & Gloria Fielder of Hastings.
