Kenneth Dale Adler, 76, died due to complications from Pancreatic Cancer on August 7, 2022, at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona with family by his side. He was born October 4, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, son of Jacob Adler and Betty Janet (McCoy) Sell.
He attended high school at Hastings High School in Nebraska and enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1965 and was drafted to the Vietnam War in 1968. After the war, he met and married Terri Jean (Vopalka) Bender on February 11, 1977, and raised her 3 kids, Brian, Lisa and Troy as his own. Ken and Terri had their only daughter, Kimberly Robin, in 1981. Over the years, Ken was involved in Tri City Street Rods with his Red 1930 Model A car. Ken and Terri moved several times from Colorado to Arizona for varied reasons but settled in Arizona in about 1987 until 2001 when Kimberly married. He has owned several businesses over the years like a rental store, a Christmas tree lot Car Corner car sales and retired after 13 years from Cox Communications in 2001. Ken and Terri then moved back to Colorado and owned the Smoke Shanti cigarette stores until his wife, Terri, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. At that time, Ken moved them for a final time back to Arizona where Terri passed away September 21, 2011. Ken cared for her personally at home until the day she passed away. Family meant everything to him. He made everyone feel loved and appreciated.
