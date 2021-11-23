Juniata, Nebraska resident Kenneth Duane Nollette passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton with his family by his side.
Services will be Saturday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings, Nebraska with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Nenzel Cemetery, in Nenzel, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kenneth, son of Bernard and Darlene Nollette, was born November 28, 1954 in Gordon, NE. Ken was born and raised in the Sandhills of Nebraska, attending school at Cody-Kilgore. After graduation, he began work for the U.S. Meat and Animal Research Center where he met Kathy Sholtz and they married August 23, 1975. Together they made a home in Guide Rock, NE then Juniata, NE where they raised their four daughters.
Ken was a cowboy. He spent his life working with cattle on various ranches in the Sandhills, their own dairy farm in Guide Rock and with Gottsch Feedyards. He was passionate about horses, spending many happy times on trail rides with his girls, working cattle and roping with friends. Later in life, Ken became an avid fisherman, finding peace on a quiet lake with a fishing pole. His pride and joy was his family, but especially his ten grandchildren who always brought light to his eyes.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Nollette of Juniata; daughters and spouses, Kimberly & Joe Gessler of Wichita, KS, Candice & Mike Dooley of Glenvil, NE, Crystal & Nic Douglas of Papillion, NE, Kendra & Travis Stratton of Doniphan, NE; grandchildren, Jace Gessler, Amelia Gessler, Kate Gessler, Brooke Dooley, Kara Dooley, Cooper Dooley, Lexi Douglas, Bryson Douglas, Kollyns Stratton, Baby Boy Stratton; siblings and spouses, Patricia Flodman of Juniata, NE, Les Nollette of North Platte, NE, Brian & Betty Nollette of Hastings, NE, Bridget Schroeder of Burwell, NE, Susan & Kent Brill of Riverdale, NE.
