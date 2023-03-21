Kenneth E. Lovejoy, 102, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died March 20, 2023, at the Veteran's Home in Kearney, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Thursday, 1:00 pm, March 23, 2023, at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating.
Interment with military honors will be at the New Virginia Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm and Thursday, 8:00 am to service time at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Webster County 4-H Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.