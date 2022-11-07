Kenneth H. Fike, 78, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Hastings, Nebraska.
Complete obituary with funeral services to follow at a later date.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
