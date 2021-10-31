Kenneth H. Koepke, 85 of Grand Island, Nebraska, found peace in His Heavenly home on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Reverend Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. In leu of flowers memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School, Heartland Lutheran High School, Orphan Grain Train or donors’ choice.
Ken was born 8-6-1936 in Blue Hill to Harold J. and Eda (VanBoening) Koepke.
He attended Trinity Lutheran School in Blue Hill through the 8th grade and graduated from Blue Hill High School with the class of 1954. He was a member of the basketball team that won the 1954 Webster County area BB tournament of which there were 8 teams at that time.
Ken was baptized (8-16-36) and confirmed (4-2-1950) at Trinity Lutheran. His confirmation verse was II Timothy 3-14, “But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have become convinced of, because you know those from whom you learned it.”
Ken was always thankful for the faithful teaching of his parents and grandparents. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 and in the Army Reserves for 10 years.
Ken began his working career by driving for L.J. Vontz, Pick-Pack Haulers of Blue Hill and then Hastings Concrete as an independent contractor.
Ken married Gerry Black of Grand Island on 9-19-1959. They bought the Blue Hill Cleaners and Laundromat and moved to Blue Hill.
He began his ag-sales career while in Blue Hill and was territory manager for Northrup King and then took a position with Garst and Thomas/Pioneer Seed, which led the family to O’Neill in 1979.
Ken was a people person and loved to talk with his customers and friends and really never knew a stranger.
Ken worked hard his entire life, passing on to his children his work ethic, the importance of a grounded faith in Jesus Christ and the love of family.
His fervent prayer was for his heirs to follow the way of the Lord Jesus Christ. At his death his prayers have been answered.
He was a life-long member of LCMS churches and served on many boards in each of the different congregations.
He and Gerry have been members of Trinity Lutheran Church since moving to Grand Island in 1989. He also has been a member of the Platte Duetsch and Saddle Club.
Ken was a good handyman and could fix most anything and hated to admit it when he couldn’t.
Ken retired in 2005 from Moews Seed sales. He liked to keep Kuester Lake area looking it’s best and worked each summer to fulfill that desire. He also volunteered at Orphan Grain Train for many years. He was a good cook and planned many a menu for family gatherings.
His family was of utmost importance to him and he loved having the grandkids and great-grands visit whenever possible.
He loved clearing ice so they could ice skate, took many a kid on boat rides and tube rides, walks in the pasture to discover “the new world” … whatever was over the next hill.
He could hardly wait for the meal to be over to get the gang on some kind of adventure. His grandkids can tell many stories of adventures with Grandpa.
Ken is survived by his wife Gerry of 62 years, three children and their families: Michelle “Shelly” (Rob) Thomas of Grand Island, Kelly (Dr. Todd) Hedlund of Lincoln and Bill (Lori) Koepke of Lincoln.
Grandchildren: Jeff (Abby) Thomas, Brett (Bekkah) Thomas, Alyssa (John) Bauer, Aaron (Katie) Hedlund, Cassie (Michael) Mahnken, Payton Hedlund, Mackenzie Koepke and Ben Koepke.
Great-grandchildren: Ryker and Kenley Thomas, Leah Bauer, Emma and Hannah Thomas, Jones and Allie Hedlund and Maddox Mahnken.
He is also survived by a sister, Lamira Karsting; many nieces and nephews; and a ton of cousins.
Ken and Gerry were Godparents for Gail Karsting Kohtz, Kim Alber, Debbie Enninga Streff, Philip Karsting and John Koepke.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron; brother-in-law, Dean Karsting; sister-in-law, Erline Black; and his in-laws Roy and Elva Black, whom he never had the privilege of knowing.
