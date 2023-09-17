Ken Kalvoda

Clay Center, NE, resident Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Kalvoda, 77, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel (New Building, 204 W. Johnson Street) in Clay Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese, NE, with Father Denton Morris officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center.