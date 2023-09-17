Clay Center, NE, resident Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Kalvoda, 77, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel (New Building, 204 W. Johnson Street) in Clay Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese, NE, with Father Denton Morris officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center.
The family will welcome guests on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Harvard, NE., Clay Center Fire & Rescue, or the Clay Center Daycare.
“Keep it simple.” That’s all Ken ever wanted. And he did just that by leading a very simple life.
Kenneth Joseph Kalvoda was born in Hastings on December 30, 1945, to Adolph and Amelia (Hubl) Kalvoda.
He was raised on a farm near Spring Ranch, attending Prairie Rose and Antioch Elementary schools before attending Lawrence High School where he met his future bride Judy (Brockman) Kalvoda.
Ken graduated high school in 1964 and immediately went to work for Werner Construction. Other than a stint with the National Guard in which he was enlisted from 1966-1971, he worked at Werner until retirement in 2018.
Besides working for Werner, Ken was an active member of the Clay Center American Legion for over 50 years and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Harvard.
He was united in marriage to Judy on January 17, 1966, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Lawrence and settled in Clay Center where they raised their children and resided until his death on September 14.
Ken was known for his jolly nature and quick smile. He worked long hours but was always present at his kids’ sporting events. NASCAR racing was his usual lazy Sunday activity. It was a really good Sunday when Bill Elliott claimed the checkered flag.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Amelia Kalvoda; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norbert and Evelyn (Menke) Brockman; and brother-in-law, Marvin Brockman.
Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Kalvoda of Clay Center; children, Tammy Batterman of Clay Center, Kris Lewis of Lincoln, Mike and Stacey Kalvoda of Grand Islan, Mark and Jen Kalvoda of Blair; son-in-law, Doug Lewis; grandchildren, Kyle and Amanda Knight, Cole Knight, Brandon Knight, Seth Lewis, Riley Lewis and Kylie DeBaets, Sam Lewis and Emma Schoepf, Olivia Kalvoda, Avery Kalvoda, Allison Kalvoda, Madison Kalvoda, Kennedy Kalvoda, and McKinley Kalvoda; great-grandchildren, Rhylan Knight, Skyler Knight, and Sutton Lewis; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Dennis Mason of Marysville, KS, Irene and Arnie Mertens of Lincoln, NE; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virgil and Mary Lou Brockman, Pat and Rosie Brockman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Ray Mazour of Blue Hill, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
