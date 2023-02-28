Kenneth James Miller of Ft. Collins, Colorado, age 94, joined the Lord on February 21, 2023.
He was born in Clear Lake, Iowa, on May 25, 1928, and was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ramona Ruth Miller.
He is survived by son, Scott Miller (Arlene Miller, deceased), and daughter, Susan Geiser (Paul Geiser) of Fort Collins; and grandchildren, Tiffany Miller Russell (Steve Russell), and Nicole Kerr, and Jeffrey Geiser; and sister Jeanyce Davis.
Ken served in the U.S. Marines in 1946-1947 (aviation duty), and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, Korean War 1952-54. He was in The Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He graduated with distinction from the University of Minnesota in 1967, earning a B.S. degree in Business.
Opportunity came for Ken to be an oil pipeline supervisor in Doniphan, Nebraska, in 1960.
Ken and Ramona lived in Hastings until they moved back home to Clear Lake in 1977. They moved to Fort Collins in 1994, where they built their present home to be closer to their children.
His Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at First United Methodist Church (1005 Stover Street, Fort Collins, CO). A reception follows the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Ken’s name to Pathway’s Hospice, the Food Bank for Larimer County, and First United Methodist Church.
See bohlenderfuneralchapel.com for more commemorating his full life.
