Kenneth K. “Kenny” Lauritsen passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 77.
A life-long resident of Howard County, Kenny was born to Carl and Janet (Jorgensen) Lauritsen June 27, 1944.
Kenny was raised on a farm near Dannebrog and graduated from Dannebrog High School with the class of 1962.
Upon graduation, Kenny worked for Farwell Irrigation and helped with the building of the canal system. Kenny enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1970.
On November 28, 1970, Kenny married Bethene Greenwalt. The couple settled on the family farm west of Dannebrog, and Kenny joined his father in the family farming operation.
To this marriage, they welcomed their son, Steven, in 1971 and daughter, Kristie, in 1974. Bethene passed away January 15, 1984.
On May 25, 1985, Kenny married Linda Bolles-McEntire and was blessed with the addition of another daughter, MaLinda McEntire.
Kenny dedicated his life to the family farm, but his true love was working with cattle.
In addition to the hours committed to the farm, Kenny was an avid baseball and fast-pitch softball player for local Dannebrog teams.
He coached his children in T-ball, little league, and softball, and always had time to go hunting with Steven or to shoot a few baskets with the kids in the driveway.
Later in life, Kenny enjoyed playing golf with his friends at the local golf course and spending time with his beloved wife, Linda, driving the countryside.
Kenny and Linda made time to vacation together in Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska.
Kenny was a die-hard Husker fan, Royals fan, and Chiefs fan, taking in a game whenever time permitted.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Janet; and his wife, Bethene.
Left to cherish Kenny’s memory are his wife of 36 years, Linda; his children, Steven of Dannebrog, Kristie (Wes) Wellensiek of Hastings, and MaLinda McEntire (Eric Guzinski) of Omaha; grandchildren, Emma Wellensiek of Omaha and Camille Wellensiek of Omaha.
Kenny is also survived by his brother, Lyle (Jeanine) Lauritsen of Basehor, Kansas; and his best buddy, Lucky, his beloved border collie.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 20, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Private service and interment will take place with the immediate family at the Oakridge Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials can be made to the Dannebrog Fire Department/EMTs, the Dannebrog Ball Association, or to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
