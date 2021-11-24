Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth “Ken” A. Larsen, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Hastings. If you are planning to attend service, please wear a mask. A private Inurnment service will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell, Nebraska.
In honor of his wish to be cremated no viewing or visitation will be held. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Ken was born March 24, 1937, in Twin Falls, ID. He was raised in Huntley, NE, by his mother and stepfather, Irene and Russell Lowe. Ken graduated from Huntley High School with the class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Anderson on May 17, 1956, in Wilcox, Nebraska. Ken was in the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees from 1955 to 1959.
During his life he worked many different jobs including being a mechanic for Elley's Service Station, night foreman at Dana Corporation, and Hardware Associate at Big G in Hastings until he was almost 80.
Ken was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for 57 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting. Ken was a kind and compassionate man that never met a stranger, he could always put a smile on your face or make you laugh. He always put the needs of others before his own.
Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Larsen of Hastings, NE; daughter, Cindy (Daniel) Kahle of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Putnam of Fairbanks, AK and Michael (Maggie) Kahle of Long Beach, MS; and great-grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Kenneth, and Johnathan Putnam; Charlotte and Coraline Kahle.
He was preceded in death by his son Steve; parents; sister, Mary Timme; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
