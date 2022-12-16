Kenneth “Kenny” M. Thompson, 71, of rural Minden, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center – East Campus in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Becker officiating.
The service will be streamed to the church’s YouTube channel. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars. A memorial book signing with family present will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Memorials in Kenny’s honor are kindly suggested to the Minden Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
