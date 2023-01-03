Hastings, Nebraska resident Kenneth Maughan Jr., 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.