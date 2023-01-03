Hastings, Nebraska resident Kenneth Maughan Jr., 85, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
A book signing will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kenneth was born January 5, 1937, in Lincoln, NE to Christopher and Lela (Geddess) Maughan. He attended Broken Bow High School and later went on to receive his GED. Ken graduated from Central Community College with an Associate’s Degree in refrigeration and electrical. He served in the U.S. Army from January 10, 1955 to March 27, 1958 and U.S. Navy from August 16, 1966 to May 24, 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran stationed in DaNang and was part of the Sea Bees. Kenneth was a pilot and flew for Civil Air Patrol for many years. He married Judy C. Holmgrain on September 5, 1973.
Kenneth owned and operated Ken’s Refrigeration & Heating for many years. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and the Elks Club. Kenneth enjoyed spending his time fixing things and flying airplanes. He was an animal lover, having many throughout his lifetime.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie A. Maughan; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife Judy Maughan of Hastings, NE; son & spouse Curtis & Stacey Maughan of Hastings, NE; grandchildren & spouse CJ Maughan of AZ, Annie Newman of TN, Melissa Warren of CA, Nichelle & Travis Hiatt of KS, Michael Davis of Lincoln, NE, Mercadi Deckert of Omaha, NE, Aaron Weseman of Holdrege, NE, Kiley Maughan of Hastings, NE; great-grandchildren, Rhiannon, Mya, Paige, Abby, Caleb, Mykah, Taj, Madison, Morgan, Carly, Isabel, Millie, Braxton, Maddox, Caidyn, Aiden; great-great-granddaughter Araceli; sisters, Annette Halsey of Hastings, NE, Lela Gilliam of WI; brother & spouse Don & Stacie Straton of FL.
