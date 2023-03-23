Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Vance Shuck, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Kearney Cemetery in Kearney.