Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Vance Shuck, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Kearney Cemetery in Kearney.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kenneth was born May 23, 1930, in Lexington, NE, to Merle B. and Georgia M. (Wilson) Shuck. He graduated from Boelus High School.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Air Force from August 29, 1951, to August 28, 1955, during the Korean War.
He married Harriet G. Wieczorek on May 21, 1951, in Rockville, NE. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2017.
Kenneth worked as an electrical engineer for area tv stations. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus and was a past member of the Eagles Club.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet G. Shuck; son, Anton M. Shuck; and brother, Keith S. Shuck.
Survivors include his son, Steven K. Shuck of Hastings; granddaughter, Dixie Shuck of Roseland, NE; great-grandson Riley Klemptner of Roseland; brother and spouse, Jesse and Karen Shuck of Ayr, NE; nephews and spouses Tim and Sheryl Shuck, Kenneth and Karen Shuck, Michael and Deborah Shuck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.