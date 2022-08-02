Kerri Ann (Schumock) Blake was born to Vincent and Pearl (Kozitka) Schumock on April 5, 1972, in Stockton, California.
Following graduation for high school, Kerri attended Cloud County Community College. Kerri married Troy Blake on February 14, 1991, and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage together.
Kerri and Blake had two dogs that they called their kids, Maggie and Toby. Kerri loved them dearly.
God called Kerri home on July 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska. She will be missed by one and all.
She is survived by her husband Troy; mother-in-law Kathy Blake; aunt Loretta Greenberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents Vince and Pearl Schumock, Rodney Blake, Charles Greenberg, Bob Murphy, Herald Ross and Iola Grubbs.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 2 p.m. at the Burr Oak Cemetery, Burr Oak, KS.
Friends may sign Kerri’s book on Wednesday, August 3, from 1-5 p.m. at Melby Mortuary in Mankato, KS.
Memorials are requested to the family to assist with funeral and medical expenses, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
