Kevin Leon Cline, 69, of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Kevin was born March 22, 1952 to Delwyn and Betty (Jackson) in Riverton, NE. He grew up in the Riverton area and attended school in Riverton area and later attended UNL. On June 26, 1976 in Colorado, Kevin married the love of his life, Kim Daria Wheeler.
Kevin had a passion for helping others. He was a retired social worker who worked in many areas including developmental disabilities at the county and state levels. He held different positions for the Board of the Village of Pleasant Dale.
Kevin had vast interests including camping, fishing, gardening, relaxing in his pool, antique shopping, grilling in all seasons, US History- in particular the US presidents, and traveling.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Kim, of Pleasant Dale; his daughters, Heather (Brian) Ford of Grand Island and Tiffanie (Gerardo) Gregory of Crete; his grandchildren, Jennica Boardman and Kelby Cline both of Lincoln, and Layla Ford and Eli Ford both of Grand Island; his sisters, Kathy (John) Jensen of Hildreth and Margie Worth of Lincoln; his nephews and nieces, David Williams of Lincoln, Dan (Stacey) Williams of Hastings, Kari Luther of Lincoln, Russ Largent of Lincoln, Kyle (Holly) Largent of Hildreth, Jeremy (Emily) Gildersleeve of Cairo, and Amy (Jim) Lesonik of Giltner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Steve Williams and sister, Angie Luther.
Memorial Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pleasant Dale. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to the Wyatt Gildersleeve Fund: Attn: Linda Green, 5 Points Bank, 2009 N. Diers Ave,Grand Island, NE 68803. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford.
