Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kevin Wayne Brannagan, known to his friends as “Woody,” 64, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 27, 2023, at his home.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kevin was born December 18, 1958, in Hastings to Wayne E. and Joan L. (Carpenter) Brannagan. Always a free and independent spirit, he attended Hastings High School but soon left for other adventures.
Kevin was currently employed in security at Western Reserve but was happiest working on his guitars, car restorations, or tinkering with anything mechanical.
A true friend of rock and roll, he spent many years as a “roadie” doing light and sound for bands including Citizen, Jettison Etty, and Paul Revere and the Raiders.
His home base for 25 years was Reno, NV, working as a bartender, in construction, and telecommunications.
There, he discovered his love of computers and was a partner at CoolCo doing mainframe switch operations for the West Coast. Kevin was a true and loyal friend with a big heart.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Brannagan; daughter, Nikki Donovan; granddaughter, Octavia; sisters, Lynne Willett (Rick) and Shelly Tork (Allen); brothers, Craig Brannagan and Doug Brannagan (Jean); aunt, Rosemary Brannagan; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
