Harvard, Nebraska resident Kim Elaine Haseloh, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with her loving husband by her side at the Kensington in Hastings, NE.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE with Pastor Jay Towel officiating. Interment will follow at the Harvard Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Kim Elaine Haseloh was born December 27, 1957, in Tucson, Arizona to Kerry and Elaine (Boatwright) Ernst. Kim attended school in Harvard for several years before moving to Lincoln. She graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1975.
Kim married Dale Haseloh on September 7, 2006, on the white sandy beaches of Destin, Florida. She then moved to the farm near Harvard and enjoyed the calm and peace that came with that. She learned how to make the best pies and cookies from her mother-in-law, Jean Haseloh. She loved her flowers and plants, bible study, and crafts. Her husband, daughters and grandchildren meant everything to her.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; daughter, Autumn (Al) Short; grandchildren, Aris; Aston; Arden; Augustus and Adler Short; Helen and Alana Walenta; sisters, Pam (Cliff) Dixon; Tracy Martin (Steve Smith); Holly (John) McManus; mother, Elaine Ernst; several nieces and nephews and several good friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Jamie Walenta and father, Kerry Ernst.
