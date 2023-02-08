Harvard, Nebraska resident Kim Elaine Haseloh, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with her loving husband by her side at the Kensington in Hastings, NE.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE with Pastor Jay Towel officiating. Interment will follow at the Harvard Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.