Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kim Martin Niederhaus, 67, passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Graveside services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Kim’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kim was born on February 20, 1955, to Bill and Mildred (Nowka) Niederhaus. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1974 and worked a variety of jobs until enlisting in the United States Navy on May 28, 1981.
Kim’s primary specialty was AME-8345-F14 System Organizational Maintenance Technician working on the pressurization of air conditioning units on F14 jets. He was stationed in Mira Mar (San Diego, CA) Whidby Island, WA, and Brunswick, ME. He also was an instructor in Olathe, KS.
After being honorably discharged on October 31, 1998, Kim later resided in California, Colorado, Grand Island, and Hastings.
He enjoyed his Irish Wolfhounds and visiting with friends and family. Kim will be missed as he was a wonderful son to his 93-year-old mother, an endearing brother to his sister, Cara Mia, and his oldest brother, Ty.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Bill Niederhaus; and grandparents, Martin and Wilma Nowka, Pete Niederhaus, and Robbalea Stertz.
Survivors include his mother, Mildred Niederhaus; brother and spouse, Ty and Sharie Nederhaus; sister, Cara Mia Show; uncle, Dan Niederhaus; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.