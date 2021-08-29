Sutton, Nebraska, resident Kimberly A. Wilson, 58, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home in Sutton.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton with the Rev. Tim Stacy officiating.
Inurnment is 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery near Shickley.
In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a visitation or viewing.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
