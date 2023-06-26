Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kristen Anna Rol, 67, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island, NE.
No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kristen was born April 29, 1956, in Denver, CO, to Elton and Carolyn (Loutzenheiser) Hedstrom. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1974.
Kristen married Steven Rol on May 12, 1979, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Kristen was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Carolyn Hedstrom; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Louise Rol; and brother-in-law, Mike Rol.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Rol of Hastings; and brother and spouse, Peter and Carla Hedstrom of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.