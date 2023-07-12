Kristen Anna Hedstrom Rol, 67, of 1020 N. Minnesota Ave., Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island, NE.
A graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. A celebration of Kristen’s life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at Elk’s Country Club, 3050 E. South St., Hastings.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover pet rescue in Hastings, acknowledging Kristen’s love of all things four-legged and furry. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kristen was born April 29, 1956, in Denver, CO, to Elton and Carolyn (Loutzenheiser) Hedstrom. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1974. Kristen married Steven Rol on May 12, 1979, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings, where she was a member. She participated in the church bell choir.
Kristen was employed as the City Hostess of Hastings during the 1980s, welcoming newcomers to town with her smile and friendliness. She also worked for Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital as the night switchboard operator from 2000-2011.
Kristen was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Carolyn Hedstrom; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Louise Rol; and brother-in-law, Mike Rol.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Rol of Hastings, and brother and spouse, Peter and Carla Hedstrom. She also leaves nephew and nieces Jim Hedstrom, Karin Hedstrom Hogen, Jody Rol Clevenger, Amy Rol Brockway, and Mindy Rol Bates, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
