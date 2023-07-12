Kristen Anna Hedstrom Rol, 67, of 1020 N. Minnesota Ave., Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island, NE.

A graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. A celebration of Kristen’s life will follow from 2-4 p.m. at Elk’s Country Club, 3050 E. South St., Hastings.