Kristin (Kris) Nelson, Lincoln, Nebraska took the next step on her eternal journey on November 22nd after a short, intense battle with cancer, two weeks short of her intended December retirement. She was a long-time judicial assistant/assistant clerk of the Lancaster County court system.

Survivors include her sister, Beth Birnstihl of Lincoln; an aunt, Mrs. Karen Koelder, Bladen, NE; cousins and their families; and loyal friends and colleagues. She thought first of others and was her sister’s best friend.