Kristin (Kris) Nelson, Lincoln, Nebraska took the next step on her eternal journey on November 22nd after a short, intense battle with cancer, two weeks short of her intended December retirement. She was a long-time judicial assistant/assistant clerk of the Lancaster County court system.
Survivors include her sister, Beth Birnstihl of Lincoln; an aunt, Mrs. Karen Koelder, Bladen, NE; cousins and their families; and loyal friends and colleagues. She thought first of others and was her sister’s best friend.
Born in Campbell, NE, and a graduate of Bladen High School, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Norma Nelson; her grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Koelder and Nels and Mary Nelson; and her brother-in-law, Mike Birnstihl.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff of South Lake Village Rehab and Care Center, Kris’s colleagues of the court system, and friends who supported her the past seven months. There is grateful appreciation to Doctor Nathan Green, Cancer Partners, for his wisdom.
A celebration of Kris will be in January in Lincoln with announcements forthcoming.
Memorials suggested to Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, Attn: Bubba’s Closet, to supply coats for children, 5905 O Street, Lincoln, Ne 68510; American Cancer Society - Nebraska, P.O. Box 24168, Omaha, NE 68124; or donor’s choice.
Kris believed in guardian angels so the family offers this thought, “Faith tells me that no matter what lies ahead of me, my angels are already there.” – Anonymous
Graveside services will be Saturday, 11:00 am, December 3, 2022, at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. The Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud is assisting the family with arrangements.
