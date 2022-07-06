Kuan Yun Chen, 88, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, June 26th, 2022.
Kuan Yun was born in LienChiang County, MatSu Island, Taiwan, on January 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Unknown (Liu Shih) Liu and Lianchao Chen.
Survivors include two sons, Jambo Tsao (Ling Po Hsiao), of McPherson, and William Tsao (ShuMan Chang), of Emporia; two daughters, Amy Fan, of Salina, Mei Jou (Victor), of Salina.
She is also survived by her brother, GaoZhao Chen, of MatSu Island, Taiwan. Her grandchildren, Li Ying Hsin (Melissa Qiao), Yen Chen Tsao, Cindy Tsao, Andy Tsao, Wayne Tsao (Vicky), Bryan Tsao (Teresa Dinh), Olivia Jou, Allen Jou (Ashley Huynh); great grandchildren, Lawrence Tsao, Elayne Tsao, Cayson Hong, Kinsley Huynh, Rynn Huynh, and Arlo Huynh.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tien Chin Tsao, siblings, GaoDong Chen, GaoMing Chen; and granddaughter, Barbara Jou.
Funeral arrangements will begin at 9:00 am with a visitation followed by service, Monday, July 11, 2022 at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas.
Cremation will take place and interment will be on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.