Kurt Lane Kenley, 62, of Burlington, Iowa formerly of Nebraska, died January 10, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.
Born May 5, 2959 in Hebron, NE, he was the son of Tucson and Judy (Taylor) Kenley. He attended school until the 8th grade in Hebron and worked with his family raising and training Thorobred race horses.
He married Ileata Cole on October 5, 1990 in Hastings and together they enjoyed 31 years of marriage living in both Roseland and Hastings.
Kurt worked for over 20 years for Werner Construction in Hastings before moving to Burlington, IA in 2019. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to his “Outlaw” country music and playing in pool leagues for many years.
He is survived by his wife Ileata Kenley of Burlington; three daughters, Mrs. Shawna Volle of Twin Falls, ID, Kristal Kenley of Lincoln, NE and Re’ana Cole of Burlington, IA; one son Chad Cole of Burlington, IA; nine grandchildren; one sister Tondi Reinhart of Grand Island, NE; one brother and life-long friend Dick Kemling of Hastings, NE and not to forget his old faithful dog of 15 years, Ivan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Catherine.
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Kenley, according to his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice of West Burlington, IA and would like to extend a special thank you from his family for the outstanding care he received at the hospice house in his final days.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.lunningfuneralchapel.com.
