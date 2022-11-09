Kyle Alloway, 35, of Juniata, Nebraska died November 7, 2022, at UNMC in Omaha, NE.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Reverend Joel Remmers officiating. There will be a book signing at Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings Saturday from 6-8 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family towards a college fund for Ben. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Kyle was born on October 11, 1987, in Hastings to Myron and Sally (Shriver) Alloway. He grew up in Hastings and attended Hastings Public Schools where he graduated in 2006. Kyle worked at Wendy’s, Hibbett Sports, and Mosaic and Good Will. He mentored Roy Connolly and in 2016, he became a shared living provider to Louis.
Kyle was united in marriage to Makayla McVey on July 27, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hastings. The couple lived in Juniata with son Ben.
Kyle was the commissioner of several fantasy football leagues. He enjoyed collecting, trading, and opening sports cards, and collecting sports memorabilia, and was part of Barbell Breaks sports card group. He was a huge Husker and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed online gaming.
Survivors include his wife, Makayla; son, Benjamin; additional family member, Louis Hallowell; father, Myron (Bethani) Alloway; mother, Sally Shriver; brothers: Kody (Lindsey) Alloway, Kory (Destiny) Alloway; nephews: Noah Nation, and Sebastian; niece, Scarlett Alloway; grandparents: Delores Alloway, Ted (Barb) Shriver, Gib (Sharon) Schumm, and Dallas (Patti) Dierfeldt; mother-in-law, Brenda (Allen) Hoyt; father-in-law, Dan (Shelly) McVey; sisters-in-law: Cheyenne McVey and Jaiden Hoyt; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold “Paco” Alloway and step grandmother, Estella Shriver.
