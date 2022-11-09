Kyle Alloway, 35, of Juniata, Nebraska died November 7, 2022, at UNMC in Omaha, NE.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Reverend Joel Remmers officiating. There will be a book signing at Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings Saturday from 6-8 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family towards a college fund for Ben. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.