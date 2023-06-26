Ladd L. Cochrane Jun 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ladd Loren Cochrane, former professor of education at Hastings College passed away in Chandler, Arizona on June 21, 2023. Service information and obituary can be found through TempeMortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obit Obits Pedagogy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMinneapolis gay bar drops Anheuser-Busch products ahead of PrideLazy river remains offline as city officials search for Aquacourt leakThermo King employees chip in to cover students' unpaid school lunch tabCamping enthusiasts descend on Hastings for national eventHastings health care practice plans new clinic near medical parkCouncil not ready to vote on City Building's fateERCOT is asking Texans to lower electricity use after nearly breaking energy record‘The Atlantic is definitely on fire’: Unusually hot ocean sparks up early hurricane season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
