Former Hastings, Nebraksa resident Lafayette James Trotter Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Lafayette was born May 4, 1953, in Hastings, NE to Lafayette J. Trotter Sr. & Faye Mullen. He graduated from high school and attended Hastings College and Kearney State College. Lafayette served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 8, 1971 to March 5, 1973.
Lafayette was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cynthia J. Trotter.
Survivors include his children, Tera Gericke of Albuquerque, NM, Jean Paul Trotter of AZ and Charles D. Trotter of Ayr; siblings, Helen Trotter of Lincoln, John A. Trotter of Hastings; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.
