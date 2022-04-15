Lainey Mae Drohman, the infant daughter of Blake and Devon Drohman, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
A private family memorial service will be held. There will be no burial held at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lainey was born on April 13, 2022, in Hastings, NE to Blake and Devon (Janak) Drohman.
Lainey was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard & Leona Janak, Victor L. & Agnes Bohuslavsky, and Elvira Schnakenberg.
Survivors include her parents, Blake & Devon Drohman of Hastings; grandparents, Lyle & Kathy Janak of Brainard, Brad & Barb Drohman of Hastings, NE; uncles, aunts, and cousins, Mitchell & Wendy Janak of Brainard, Kate, Bentley, and Easton, Natalie Janak of Fargo, ND, Paige & Adam Klabenes of Wayne, NE, Sloane, Stella, and Sawyer; great-grandparents, Marvin & Lorene Drohman of Hebron, NE, Harlan Schnakenberg of Deshler, NE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.