Lamira L. (Koepke) Karsting, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Service will be Tuesday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, Nebraska, with Rev. Harold King officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill.
Visitation will be Monday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary and one hour prior to service at the church.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Merten-Butler Mortuary’s website. To view the service, go to Lamira’s obituary and click the play button toward the bottom of the page.
Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
