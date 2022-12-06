Lamoine Lloyd Hall, 86, Campbell, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.

Services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell, Nebraska with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating. Inurnment with Military Rites by, Willie Fierstein Post #169 and the Air Force Honor’s Team will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation.