Lana Morganflash, 80, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home.

Lana’s life will be celebrated Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Curran Funeral Chapel, with Nick Schonlau as the minister. Inurnment will be in the East Cemetery in Eustis, NE at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.