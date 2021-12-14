Hastings, Nebraska resident Lanada Louise Krueger, 53, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lanada was born on March 21, 1968, in Pine Ridge, SD. She graduated from Friend High School in 1987. Lanada married James Krueger on December 8, 1990. She was employed as a traveling nurse. Lanada loved fishing, camping, boating, and spending time outdoors. She loved her Green Bay Packers – Go Pack Go!
Lanada was preceded in death by her sister, Marietta Susan Porcupine and brother, Lyndon Porcupine.
Survivors include her husband, James Krueger of Hastings; children, Heather Krueger of Hastings, Whitney Krueger & Fiancée Jen of Grand Island, Jordan Krueger of Grand Island; 8 grandchildren; foster parents, Gary & Chere Tuttle; foster sister, Melissa Tuttle-Norris; foster brother, Galen Tuttle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.