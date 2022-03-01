Hastings, Nebraska, resident Larry A. DeMars passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at MLHC at the age of 73 due to COVID and a weakened immune system.
He fought so many health battles throughout his life but this one he could not overcome. Saddened but joyfully, family members were present to offer love and support during this difficult time. It was a blessing for all.
Rosary is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to HCS Capital Campaign, Nevrivy Center, 604 No. St. Joseph Street, Hastings, NE 68901. They may also be directed to Meals On Wheels 212 West 3rd Street, Hastings, NE 68901 or Nebraska AIDS Project, 250 South 77th Street, Suite A, Omaha, NE 68114 or “NAP.org”.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born on April 15, 1948, to Bernard (Smokey) and Pauline (Schmitz) DeMars in Hastings. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Cecilia H.S.
He graduated from Regis University in Denver, CO, with a BA in history in 1970.
During his junior year, he attended Loyola of Rome, Italy, where he developed life-long friendships.
While there, he expanded his education by traveling throughout Europe. His restless nature and past experiences led him back to Europe and the Middle East following graduation.
Throughout his life, Larry always had this “extra-dimension” about him, an uncanny ability to relate in a broader sense.
He was an avid reader and history books became his life-long passion. He took delight in sharing his knowledge and experiences. Larry endeared others to him because he showed genuine interest, remembering names was his specialty.
He mastered crossword puzzles and didn’t miss Jeopardy. Larry enjoyed Peanuts, Beethoven, and the Beatles. He was a loyal fan of the Huskers, Tom Izzo, and the Green Bay Packers.
Larry and his father shared a love for world travel. In Smokey’s later years, Larry was his companion, his chauffeur, and confidant.
Larry’s wit and sense of humor and that damn grin and laugh will be missed most. You were the best, bro!
He was survived by his siblings, Roy (Gay) DeMars, Dianne (Mike) Atchity, and Jeanne DeMars; nieces and nephews, Emily DeMars Kranz, Sara DeMars (Anthony) Cerasoli, Kristen Atchity (Hogie) Fritsch, Adam DeMars, Mic Atchity, Tim Atchity, Anne Atchity (Brandon) Duggins, Ted (Mandie) Atchity, Elizabeth Kieffe, and Patrick (Michelle) Kieffe; and many great-nieces and nephews.
