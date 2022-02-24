Former Hastings, Nebraska, and Kensington resident Larry A. DeMars, 73, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings following an extended illness.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to HCS Capital Campaign, Nevrivy Center, 604 No. St. Joseph Street, Hastings, NE 68901.
They may also be directed to Meals On Wheels 212 West 3rd Street, Hastings, NE 68901 or Nebraska AIDS Project, 250 South 77th Street, Suite A, Omaha, NE 68114 or “NAP.org”.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
