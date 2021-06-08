Larry “Cork” Christensen passed on to his heavenly home on December 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Adams County, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were delayed. Services will be held on Monday, June 14, at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior to the service. Following the service, lunch will be served at the Holstein Fire Hall. Burial services for both Cork and Jean will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.