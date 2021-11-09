Former Juniata, Nebraska resident Larry D. Buell, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.
Graveside Services and burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Juniata Cemetery or Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born June 28, 1934, in Concordia, KS to Walter & Viola (Merrill) Buell. He graduated from Garden City High School. Larry married Marian Martin; they later divorced.
Larry worked at KN Energy as an automation technician for 39 years. He was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Walter Thomas “Tom” Frerichs; and grandson, Shaun T. Frerichs.
Survivors include his daughters, Joann Frerichs of Juniata, Susan Gridley of Topeka, KS; Dr. Shane and Amber Frerichs of Colorado Springs, CO, Jackie Sidders of Lincoln, Kohl Gridley of Dighton, KS, Paige Gridley of Salina, KS; great-grandchildren, Brayden Sidders, Marquiste Sidders, Jayleigh Sidders, Maddie Sidders, Kinsley Gridley, Hudson Gridley, Coralynn Frerichs, Zane Frerichs; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.