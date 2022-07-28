Larry D. Friesen, age 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Lincoln.
He was born May 26, 1948, to Clarence and Phyllis (Smith) Friesen in York, NE. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1966.
He was proud of his athletic achievements in track and football. He served for two years in 1W at General Rose Hospital in Denver, CO.
Larry was united in marriage to Cora Kay Peters in September 1968, and together they owned the Essen Haus restaurant in Henderson. They later divorced.
On July 8, 2006, Larry married Vera Ellen “Ellie” Corderman in Lincoln.
Larry was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson and then in 2008 became a member of the First Mennonite Church in Lincoln.
He was a member of the NAPE Union and was a union steward. He installed irrigation systems and then went back to school at Central Community College to become a Registered Nurse.
He worked as a nurse at HRC in Hastings and LRC in Lincoln and retired in 2008.
Larry loved spending time on the water on his pontoon boat and loved to bass fish. He also enjoyed shooting blue rock, the Huskers, and making people laugh.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ellie of Lincoln; children, Holly Bailey (Amber Fenstermacher) of Lincoln, Nathaniel (Amie) Friesen of Aurora, Dustin (Jody) Friesen of Myrtle Beach, SC; stepchildren, Michael (Diya) Rothfuss of Newark, DE, and Mark (Becky) Rothfuss of Lincoln; grandchildren, Allison (Lowell) Wellman of Henderson, Ashley Bailey of Henderson, Kyle Bailey of Grand Island, Kimberly Friesen of Aurora, Darren Friesen of Aurora, Brandon, Couper, Riley and Eli Friesen all of South Carolina; stepgrandchildren, Rhyker and Maddox Rothfuss of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Lily, Claire and Grayson of Henderson; and son-in-law Shawn Bailey of Henderson. He is also survived by his siblings, Ron (Joyce) Friesen of Lincoln, NE, Kathy York (Tom Frey) of St. Peters, MO; sister-in-law Irina Soderstrom (John Powell) of KY; brother-in-law Andrew Corderman of FL; and sister-in-law Jennifer Soderstrom of CA; his nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Harry and Sue Soderstrom, and brother-in-law Tom Soderstrom.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 1, at First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St., Lincoln, NE, with the Reverend David Nickel officiating.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their Husker red, as Larry loved anything with the Huskers. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery in Henderson.
A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Bethesda Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall in Henderson.
The family will greet friends on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Metz Mortuary in York, and viewing will also be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to First Mennonite Church in Lincoln. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
