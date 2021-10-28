Larry Dean Schnase, 89, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, November 1, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. A visitation will take place Sunday, October 31, from 1-6 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings, with family present from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Prairie Loft. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be livestreaming the service on Facebook Live.
Mr. Schnase was born on March 27, 1932, at home in Juniata, NE to Edward A. and Bertha A. (Goedert) Schnase. Larry was the third of four children. Larry attended school in Hastings, graduating from Hastings High in 1949.
Larry joined the Air Force and served for several years. Upon discharge, he enrolled at Hastings College. He then transferred to Southern Methodist University. While he was in college, he married Barbara Wells on November 22, 1954 in Gainsville, TX.
After graduation, Larry was planning to be a teacher, but he was offered a job at Western Plastics by John Lainson and with the offer, was an offer to teach him to fly a plane. That was all it took for him to give up his future teaching career.
Larry was with Western Plastics until 1984. He then co-founded Eagle Plastics and had that company from 1985-1999. After which, he co-founded Centennial Plastics in 2001 and remained there until he retired, continuing as Chairman of the Board until his death. Larry was also involved in the hotel business for the past 25 years.
Larry was active in the community in many ways. He was on many boards throughout the years including the Power Review Board, Lochland Board, Civil Service Commission, Prairie Loft and PPFA.
Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Barbara; three sons, Jim (Patty) Schnase, David (Debra) Schnase and Rick Schnase; one daughter, Joni Martin and special friend Bruce Bohlen; sister, Neva Semotan; grandchildren and spouses, Joe Schnase, Eric (Sara) Schnase, Matt (Amy) Schnase, Grant (Christine) Johnson, Katie Johnson, Sara (Tim) Stroman, Ali (Dylan) Flinn, Reid and Abby (Ortmeier) Johnson, Collin Schnase, Thomas Schnase and 4 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bertha Schnase; sisters, Arlene Laux and Shirley Hatfield; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert Laux, Ken Hatfield, Jim Semotan, Mary Lou Brouillette, Tom Wells and Gil Brouillette.
