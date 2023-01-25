Larry Kenneth Rose, 81, of Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Juniata, NE, passed away peacefully at Charity House Hospice of Baton Rouge on October 9, 2022.
He worked at various hospitals in the Baton Rouge are before retiring.
His son Jeff arranged to have his cremated ashes sent to Hastings for burial beside his parents graves in Park View Cemetery. A private family burial was held on November 10, 2022.
Larry was born in Hastings on October 25, 1941 to Don and Marie (Hooe) Rose and grew up there until the family moved to Juniata in 1946. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1959.
In 1964 he married Juanita Arnold at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church and they had one son, Jeff. They later divorced.
Larry is survived by his son Jeff; one sister Donna Rose Dill of Hastings; and brother Richard D. Rose of Harligen, TX. Also surviving is one sister-in-law Jean Rose of Grand Junction, CO; and good friend, Lynn Griggs of Baton Rouge, LA.
Preceding Larry in death were his parents, Don and Marie Rose, brother Jerry Rose of Grand Junction, brother-in-law Graydon Dill of Hastings and sister-in-law Diane Rose of Harligen, TX.
