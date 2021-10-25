Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Larry L. Bennett, 90, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 28, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings with Pastor Dustin H. Bower officiating. Burial with military rites will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, at Edgar Cemetery in Edgar. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Larry was born March 31, 1931, to Arthur and Lena (Grossman) Bennett north of Angus, Nebraska on the family farm. He attended grammar school in Edgar, NE, and after moving to Hastings attended Hastings High School. He served his country during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed at Ft. Richardson in Anchorage, AK.
He married Joyce Brooks on January 30, 1954. They were married for 67 years. From this union came three children, Steve, Cheryl, and Tom. They made their home in Hastings. In 2014, Larry moved to the Veterans Home in Grand Island and then relocated to Kearney in 2019.
Larry was a car enthusiast and worked as a body man most of his life. He worked for Laird Motors for 27 years and retired in 1993. He restored several cars including his daily driver – a 1940 Ford Coupe that was his pride and joy. Larry enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states and several other countries including Germany, Switzerland, and England.
Larry and his wife were avid campers and enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Larry cherished his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. His face would light up when they visited him late in life at the Veterans Home.
Larry was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, and Tri-City Street Rods.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Jean; and his son, Steve.
Left to cherish Larry’s memory are his wife, Joyce Bennett; son, Tom (Renee) Bennett; daughter, Cheryl Popple; grandchildren, Brandon (Kelsie) Bennett, Lindsey (Colby) Schwan, Trevor (MaShayla) Popple, Jessie (Andrew) Mitchell, Kelly (Ryan) Van Wey; 11 great-grandchildren.
