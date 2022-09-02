Juniata, Nebraska resident Larry Lynn Hale, 84, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home.

Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Juniata United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. No viewing or visitation. Private family burial will take place at a later date at the Juniata Cemetery. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.