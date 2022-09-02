Juniata, Nebraska resident Larry Lynn Hale, 84, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home.
Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Juniata United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. No viewing or visitation. Private family burial will take place at a later date at the Juniata Cemetery. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Larry was born June 10, 1938, on a farm Southwest of Bethany, Missouri, to Willard and Roberta (McCoy) Hale. He attended grades 1-12 at Eagleville, Missouri, graduating in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy from 1956-1959. Larry worked for Automatic Electric and in 1972 started with Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company in Hastings where he retired from in 2003.
Larry enjoyed his work, helping people and teaching his children different tasks. He enjoyed feeding homeless animals. He was a Boy Scout leader, Lyons Club member, Eagles Lodge member, Local Telephone 7470 Union member, chairman of the Juniata Village Board, and volunteered at the Hastings Food Pantry. Larry also enjoyed going to Las Vegas and Fonner Park horse races.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Willard and Roberta (McCoy) Hale; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Delitha (dee) Ross.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 46 years; children, Dianna Dean of Seattle, WA, Lee (Diana) Hale of Beaver Crossing, NE, Curtis (Denise) Hale of Lincoln NE, and Frank Hale, whereabouts unknown; grandchildren, David (Frank) and Nathaniel (Curtis); four step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Dwight Hale of Huron, S.D, Norena Hale (Wayne) of St. Paul, MN, and Twilia (Scott) Fontenot of Houston TX; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
